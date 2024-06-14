Caden Capital Partners LP Purchases 36,576 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,576 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for about 6.6% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caden Capital Partners LP owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $221.15 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

