Caas Capital Management LP Invests $570,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,916,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,034 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

