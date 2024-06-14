Caas Capital Management LP Sells 538,296 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538,296 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,730,570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,513,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

CRH opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

