Caas Capital Management LP Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Caas Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,002 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $213.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

