Caas Capital Management LP Takes $397,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

