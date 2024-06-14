Caas Capital Management LP Takes $317,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

