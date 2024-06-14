iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,400 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,048,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYR opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

