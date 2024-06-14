C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 5,883 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

