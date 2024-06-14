C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 357 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

