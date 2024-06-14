C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 417 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 571,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.