C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 900 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 2.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 634,244 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after buying an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 448,450 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 294,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,010,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

