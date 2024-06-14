Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

