C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,030,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,642,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,308,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $201.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

