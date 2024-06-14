C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $8,670,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,262 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

