Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $311.79

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $311.79 and traded as low as $282.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $283.45, with a volume of 2,005 shares trading hands.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

