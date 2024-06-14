The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.61

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $3.54. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 21,702 shares.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

