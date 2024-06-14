Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.16

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.16 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.47). Saga shares last traded at GBX 116.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 281,427 shares trading hands.

Saga Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £165.17 million, a PE ratio of -142.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.16.

About Saga

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

