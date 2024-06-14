Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.65 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 4.21 ($0.05), with a volume of 5,256 shares traded.
Proteome Sciences Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -421.00 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.13.
Proteome Sciences Company Profile
Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Proteome Sciences
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.