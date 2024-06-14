Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $12.96. Top Ships shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 6,652 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

