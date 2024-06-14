Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.16

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.16 and traded as low as $16.20. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 384 shares changing hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

