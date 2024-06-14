International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 368,386 shares changing hands.

International Isotopes Trading Down 32.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

