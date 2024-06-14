Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.66

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.66 and traded as low as $23.00. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 437 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

