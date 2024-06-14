CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $5.09. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 266,282 shares traded.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 93,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

