CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $5.09. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 266,282 shares traded.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
