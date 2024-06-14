Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

Fletcher Building stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

