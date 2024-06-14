Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
Fletcher Building stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.
About Fletcher Building
