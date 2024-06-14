GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 1,004.5% in May

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 1,004.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMDS opened at $12.97 on Friday. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile
