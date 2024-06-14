GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 1,004.5% in May

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 1,004.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMDS opened at $12.97 on Friday. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

