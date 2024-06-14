Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

AGRPY stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.5707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

