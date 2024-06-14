Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFCO stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Dalrada Financial has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter. Dalrada Financial had a negative return on equity of 789.22% and a negative net margin of 66.37%.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

