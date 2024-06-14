Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Expands By 1,390.9%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a growth of 1,390.9% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 754,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.82% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $0.69 on Friday. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $1.60. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cingulate will post -9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.