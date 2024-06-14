Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in May

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $11.83 on Friday. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.