Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Expands By 1,400.0%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUCW opened at $0.03 on Friday. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.