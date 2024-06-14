Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Expands By 1,420.0%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 1,420.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

