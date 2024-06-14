Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

ERMAY stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Eramet has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Get Eramet alerts:

Eramet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.