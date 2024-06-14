Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in May

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eiffage Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $18.95 on Friday. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

Eiffage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.8737 dividend. This is an increase from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Eiffage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

