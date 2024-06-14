COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 1,555.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $8.48 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.