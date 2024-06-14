ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 1,545.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECTM stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.61. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

