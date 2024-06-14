Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RXO (NYSE:RXO)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXO. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE RXO opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.17, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.27.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,128,060 shares of company stock worth $22,099,090 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after buying an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

