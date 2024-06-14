GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Lowered to $11.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 62.19% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GameStop

GameStop Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 363.67 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GameStop by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in GameStop by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.