Oppenheimer Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target to $10.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 323.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLLS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

