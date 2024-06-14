Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comerica by 105.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 3,595,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

