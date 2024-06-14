Scotiabank Boosts Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Price Target to $42.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

BLX opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

