BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BCE. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Stock Down 0.9 %

BCE stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BCE by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 74,757 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 38.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.