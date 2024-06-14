TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) recently:
- 6/12/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.35.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
