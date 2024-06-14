Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/9/2024 – Heartland Financial USA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2024 – Heartland Financial USA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

5/24/2024 – Heartland Financial USA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Heartland Financial USA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Heartland Financial USA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Heartland Financial USA had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Heartland Financial USA had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $51.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Get Heartland Financial USA Inc alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.