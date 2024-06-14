Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.