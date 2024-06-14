ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

ABM stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

