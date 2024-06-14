Brokerages Set Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Target Price at $42.50

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

SKWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,280.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $39.16.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

