Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $225.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $186.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.67. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $336,627,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

