Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) versus Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Head-To-Head Analysis

Meritage Hospitality Group and Wingstop are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Meritage Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Wingstop pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.31% 7.29% 1.09% Wingstop 16.75% -19.64% 21.36%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $672.49 million 0.17 $6.14 million N/A N/A Wingstop $460.05 million 25.91 $70.18 million $2.81 144.77

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Wingstop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Volatility and Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meritage Hospitality Group and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wingstop 0 11 8 0 2.42

Meritage Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.01%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $336.53, suggesting a potential downside of 17.27%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

Wingstop beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. It is also involved in franchising activities. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

