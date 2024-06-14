Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.93 and last traded at $69.93. Approximately 2,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.95.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

