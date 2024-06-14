Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 5,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 42,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Lipella Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

Recommended Stories

